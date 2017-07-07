Heather Watson out of Wimbledon after losing Centre Court third round thriller

Heather Watson saw her joint-best Wimbledon women's singles run come to an end at the third round stage this afternoon.

The Guernsey player was taking on former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in a Centre Court showdown and it was Watson who made a fantastic start, winning 6-3 in the first set.

However, Azarenka fought back to win the second 6-1 and force a decider, which turned into a gruelling affair as both players tried to hang on desperately to their serve.

But eventually it was Watson who cracked first and after more than two hours of play, Azarenka served out the set 6-4 to set up a likely fourth round clash with No. 2 seed Simona Halep.