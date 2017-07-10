facebook icon twitter icon
Addison proves a great success at catching Robins

A SOLITARY strike from Bobby Reid was all that separated Guernsey FC against one of the country’s top clubs as they began their pre-season preparations at Footes Lane.

Bristol City
Bristol City and Guernsey FC walk out at Footes Lane on Saturday. (Picture by Andrew Le Poidevin)

With Bristol City the visitors for one of the highest-profile friendly fixtures in some time – and the highest standard in terms of league in 20 years – many of the 933 spectators would have feared a rout against Tony Vance’s side.

But although outplayed as expected for the majority of an entertaining 90 minutes by the Championship side, they defended resolutely throughout to secure a highly-creditable result and one that will boost confidence ahead of a new campaign.

Ultimately, it was Reid’s 36th minute effort that was the only difference on the scoreboard, as he nipped in ahead of GFC keeper Josh Addison to a fine angled ball over the top and tucked home into the empty net.

It was unfortunate for Addison because that aside, his shot-stopping was exemplary and he was particularly impressive in the late stages, as he made some fine stops to prevent the ‘Robins’ from adding to their tally.

