Addison proves a great success at catching Robins

A SOLITARY strike from Bobby Reid was all that separated Guernsey FC against one of the country’s top clubs as they began their pre-season preparations at Footes Lane.

With Bristol City the visitors for one of the highest-profile friendly fixtures in some time – and the highest standard in terms of league in 20 years – many of the 933 spectators would have feared a rout against Tony Vance’s side.

But although outplayed as expected for the majority of an entertaining 90 minutes by the Championship side, they defended resolutely throughout to secure a highly-creditable result and one that will boost confidence ahead of a new campaign.

Ultimately, it was Reid’s 36th minute effort that was the only difference on the scoreboard, as he nipped in ahead of GFC keeper Josh Addison to a fine angled ball over the top and tucked home into the empty net.

It was unfortunate for Addison because that aside, his shot-stopping was exemplary and he was particularly impressive in the late stages, as he made some fine stops to prevent the ‘Robins’ from adding to their tally.