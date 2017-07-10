Bobby's simple plan lands him title No. 4

BOBBY EGGO produced another master class of chipping and putting to see off the exciting CJ Elmy and sew up a fourth straight Ravenscroft Open Matchplay at La Grande Mare.

Victory – a remarkable 16th on the bounce in four summers – arrived for the one-time Walker Cup player on the 17th green on another idyllic La Grande Mare evening, but the old master knew he had been in a battle as, indeed, he had fully expected from the form player of the week.

Young Elmy, just 18, had struck the ball more cleanly than anyone over the week, but ultimately it is craft and guile that counts on the parkland course, and Eggo had plenty of that in winning 2 and 1 and land the £500 first prize.

Eggo, who was one down early on but level by the fifth after a birdie at the long fourth, said his secret of another Ravenscroft success was simple enough – ‘it’s a case of trying to keep it in play and chip and putt well’.

The defending champion said that Elmy had the talent to go all the way into the island team.

‘He hits the ball so far and he has just got to control his backspin a bit. He could be very good.

‘I haven’t always played my best but kept going and got it round.’