Guernsey Press
Golds shared around but the Greens edge outright victory

GUERNSEY sneaked home for the overall win in the first ever British Dependencies Tri-Test match series at the Corbet Field, but in winning four of the team were feeling a tad deflated.

bowls test
Sun-trap: Players and spectators revelled in two days of glorious weather at the Corbet Field. (Pictures by Andrew Le Poidevin)

Matt Le Ber’s men’s fours saw the gold snatched from under their noses by the Isle of Man in dramatic fashion, the Manx skip Clive McGreal turning a three-shot lie into a four with the final bowl to snatch a draw.

That shot gave his team the fours gold on shots difference and for Matt Solway, playing at two for the Sarnian four, it was hard to take.

‘Personally, I’m a little disappointed, playing on my home green I would have liked to have won a couple more medals, but that’s the way it goes.’

McGreal said it was ‘a super finish’ to a fine weekend.

‘It was a bit of a robbery but we’ll take it,’ said the Manxman.

‘It’s a super festival and its worked well. We came here expecting to be the whipping boys but we ended up winning more than we lost and we’ll have to come again.’

