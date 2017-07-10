Golds shared around but the Greens edge outright victory

GUERNSEY sneaked home for the overall win in the first ever British Dependencies Tri-Test match series at the Corbet Field, but in winning four of the team were feeling a tad deflated.

Matt Le Ber’s men’s fours saw the gold snatched from under their noses by the Isle of Man in dramatic fashion, the Manx skip Clive McGreal turning a three-shot lie into a four with the final bowl to snatch a draw.

That shot gave his team the fours gold on shots difference and for Matt Solway, playing at two for the Sarnian four, it was hard to take.

‘Personally, I’m a little disappointed, playing on my home green I would have liked to have won a couple more medals, but that’s the way it goes.’

McGreal said it was ‘a super finish’ to a fine weekend.

‘It was a bit of a robbery but we’ll take it,’ said the Manxman.

‘It’s a super festival and its worked well. We came here expecting to be the whipping boys but we ended up winning more than we lost and we’ll have to come again.’