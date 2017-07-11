Home draw for Priaulx League XI

FOR the second time in succession, Guernsey will begin their quest for FA Inter-League Cup glory on home soil in the early weeks of next season.

Under the guise of the FNB Priaulx League XI, the Sarnians were famously winners of the competition – then called the FA National League System Cup – back in 2010.

Since then, though, the introduction of Guernsey FC has meant a different-look to the Priaulx representative team and subsequently, that final victory in May 2010 was the island’s most recent victory.

However, they will get another good chance to put that record right in the biennial competition when the Surrey Elite Intermediary League visit for the first round clash.

With the tie due to be played by a latest date of Saturday 14 October, the Priaulx League season should already be several weeks in by that stage.

‘We are delighted that we have got a home draw because it is a good opportunity for the players and also people to come out and watch, so hopefully we get a good crowd,’ said Andy Robert from Guernsey Football League Management.

Guernsey’s Priaulx team will again be coached by Steve Sharman, who oversaw the agonising 1-0 extra-time defeat to the Southern Amateur League at the Track last time out, back in November 2015.

With less teams entering the competition than in the past, there are exactly 32 entrants on this occasion and thus no preliminary round or byes, but rather a straight knockout.

Jersey’s Combination League have also been drawn at home, against the Essex Olympian League, while another former winner – Isle of Man, who will have some of their Island Games gold medallists in their side – host the Peterborough & District League.