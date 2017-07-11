Royals come out on top of northern neighbours clash

THE ‘Royals’ are the early pacesetters as the inaugural Island Team Scratch League finally got into full swing last night.

After last month’s initial match between the side from the Royal Guernsey and their La Grande Mare counterparts had to be postponed due to bad weather, it was the clash of the northern neighbours yesterday that set the ball rolling in fine style.

There were some terrific matches in the two-foursomes-and-two-singles format, with the added incentive of bonus points for nearest the pin on two par three holes as well as bonuses for either convincing wins (inside 15 holes) or narrow defeats (taking a match as far as the 18th) making the opening night all the more intriguing.

After L’Ancresse pairing Steve Mahy and Jamie Blondel won the opening foursomes rubbers, the Royals won the other three matches played thanks to the combination of Sam Le Huray and Nigel Vaudin as well as the efforts of Jeremy Nicolle and Daniel Griggs in the singles.

RESULTS

(L’Ancresse names first)

Foursomes: Jamie Blondel, Steve Mahy (7 points) beat Tom Le Huray, Sean Mills (0 points) 4 & 3; Tim Carter, Tom Pattimore (1 point) lost to Sam Le Huray, Nigel Vaudin (6 points) 2 down.

Singles: Jack Mitchell (1 points) lost to Jeremy Nicolle (6 points) 1 down; Wayne Moore (0 points) lost to Daniel Griggs (4 points) 3 & 1.

L’Ancresse Martellos 9, Rocque Balan Royals 16.

Next match: La Grande Mare host L’Ancresse on Sunday, 3.30pm.