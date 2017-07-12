Holders to face league champions in opener

LEAGUE champions will face cup holders in the opening match of the new local football season, now less than three weeks away, as the Rawlinson Cup kicks off proceedings.

As ever, the Bels-organised competition sponsored by Doric Insurance serves as the season’s curtain-raiser and this time around it has an early start date of Tuesday 1 August.

All eight Guernsey-based FNB Priaulx League teams are involved in a straight knockout at the Track, with the opening quarter-final seeing Rovers face UCF Sylvans.

It will be Rovers’ first match since their maiden Upton appearance, while Sylvans are the Rawlinson holders after winning last year’s final 3-2 against Vale Rec.

Rec are in the other half of the draw and face Rangers in the quarters, with the winners then going on to face either North or St Martin’s – the pick of the last-eight ties – in the semi-finals.

Priaulx League new boys Manzur will fancy their chances against the tournament hosts Bels, with the winner of that progressing to a semi against either Sylvans or Rovers.

All of the matches are evening floodlit encounters, with the final on Thursday 10 August likely to be five days before the start of the official GFA season, when the Martinez Cup is expected to be held.

Rawlinson Cup draw

(all matches 7.30pm kick offs at the Track)

Quarter-finals: UCF Sylvans v. Rovers, Tues 1 Aug; Vale Rec v. Rangers, Wed 2 Aug; North v. St Martin’s, Thurs 3 Aug; Manzur v. Bels, Fri 4 Aug.

Semi-finals: Sylvans/Rovers v. Manzur/Bels, Mon 7 Aug; Vale Rec/Rangers v. North/St Martin’s, Tues 8 Aug.

Final: Thursday 10 August.