Sarnian drivers head to Bouley Bay for Jersey round of 'Nationals'

A YEAR after smashing the hill record, Trevor Willis has been tipped as the man to beat at Bouley Bay again as the ‘Nationals’ reach the Channel Islands.

It will be Guernsey’s turn to host its round of the annual British Hill Climb Championship on Saturday but before that, Jersey takes centre stage today.

For the first time in a generation the event is staged on a different day to its regular Thursday slot, but 24 hours less preparation time should have little bearing on the front-runners.

From a local perspective, all eyes will be on Darren Warwick to see if he can reproduce his brilliance from previous years and mix it – or beat – the country’s best.

The man himself, though, is remaining cautious about his chances, as he has had a lengthy lay-off – missing every 2017 event thus far – from the hill climb scene through injury.

‘I will go out there and give it my best shot as always, but I am not expecting too much in Jersey particularly because I am rusty and nowhere near the form I was in last year,’ said Warwick.

‘In many ways I will be using Jersey as a warm-up event for the weekend and hopefully I can suddenly find my form again so that I am at my best for the home event.’

Warwick is one of just five Guernsey drivers – along with Nick Saunders, John Dunne, Paul Priaulx and Dale Crowsley – to make the trip today.