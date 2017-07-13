Chalmers begins his European U23 Championships campaign today

TWO days after receiving the biggest call-up of his career, Cameron Chalmers will look to show his class on the European stage in Poland today.

The 20-year-old’s call-up to Great Britain’s 4x400m relay squad for the IAAF World Championships in London means he can cast a glancing eye forward to the Olympic Stadium next month.

Before that, though, he is performing on an individual level at the European U23 Championships, which the youngster has stated all along has been his main focus for the 2017 season.

Being held at the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, the 400m heats take place at 11.03am today BST, with the semi-finals tomorrow and the final on Saturday evening.

‘I feel like I am in pretty good shape at the moment and it is a case of going out to Poland, taking it round by round until the final and then doing everything I can to win it,’ Chalmers said.

‘If and when you get to any final, it just comes down to being a one-lap race with no importance whatsoever on the time, so you have to aim for the win, whether it seems realistic or not.

‘The track is one that I like, having raced there last summer at the World Juniors, so it is not a new venue to me or anything like that.’