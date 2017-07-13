Wright hails Dan's heroics to seal memorable victory

DAN LE MESSURIER was hailed by his coach after the youngster’s brilliant late cameo saw Guernsey edge home in a thrilling finale at Port Soif yesterday.

With the Sarnians chasing down what looked like a modest total of 186 set by World Cricket League Division Four outfit Denmark, a clutter of wickets had put the hosts firmly up against it.

Even after Jason Martin and Dave Hooper both batted superbly to get their side back on track, the match was firmly in the balance with 17 runs needed from the final two overs and just two wickets in hand – Martin having earlier departed.

It had been surprising enough to see Le Messurier walk to the wicket as most in the ground were expecting Matt Breban, but with this game being any 11 batting from a 13-man squad, it meant a late introduction for a man who had neither bowled nor fielded.

It proved to be a masterstroke as, despite having only been in the middle a couple of minutes, Le Messurier was trusted enough by the set Hooper to take much of the strike and, between them, they brought the equation down to eight needed off the final over.

Successive twos, where Hooper ran hard on both occasions to the danger end, brought it down to a run-a-ball but there was no thought of doing it quietly from Le Messurier, who pulled Malnus Kirsten’s next ball over the square-leg boundary for six.

‘It is fantastic to see Dan produce that, especially for somebody who didn’t even know he would be playing until just before he went out to bat,’ said Guernsey coach Ash Wright.

‘It doesn’t surprise me because I have seen him do that before in the juniors, but to do it against quality opposition like this under pressure is great and shows what he is all about.

‘Hoops and Jason both batted beautifully to give us a chance and then we managed the chase excellently late on – it is a brilliant win for the boys.’

Guernsey face Denmark today in the second 50-over match of their tour, starting at noon at the KGV.