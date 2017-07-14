Danes run out of batsmen as Guernsey win series 2-0

DAVE HOOPER was the catalyst as Guernsey fought back superbly for another thrilling victory over a visiting Denmark side who must wonder just how this one got away.

Chasing 235 for victory on a lovely batting track at the KGV yesterday, the Danes were cruising at 103 without loss as openers Jonas Henriksen and Saif Ahmad both made hay in the glorious sunshine.

But their departures within quick succession of one another were the start of a gritty home comeback that eventually saw Ash Wright’s young Sarnians win by nine runs in an absolute humdinger in the early evening.

Hooper had already crucially removed Henriksen for 53 – although much of the credit must go to Tom Nightingale’s fine diving catch in the deep – but it was the all-rounder’s late spell that made all the difference.

He nullified the Danish threat at just the right time and from needing 35 to win with four wickets and nearly seven overs in hand, he led a squeeze that eventually saw the visitors collapse under the pressure with four late run outs.

There were joyous scenes when Jason Martin whipped the bails off from Matt Stokes’ throw to leave Zahmeer Khan stranded well short and wrap up the game for Guernsey, with three balls of the allocated 50 overs remaining.

‘What an incredible victory that is for the boys,’ said a jubilant coach Wright afterwards.

‘From the position that Denmark were in, for us to fight back the way we did shows so much about the ability and also the temperament, the character, the togetherness of this group of players.

‘It was a real team effort again, our bowling and fielding was absolutely exceptional.’