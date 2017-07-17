Martel guides Griffins home as champs retain title

GRIFFINS immediately set their sights on their first CI League crown once they had successfully retained their GCB Weekend Championship on Saturday afternoon.

They beat Cobo by five wickets in the title decider at Port Soif, Jordon Martel making an unbeaten 49 to see his side home in a tense, low-scoring encounter in which Griffins chased down 138 with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

‘I cannot fault the boys for their performance in a winner-takes-all match,’ said Griffins captain Tom Kirk.

‘We now have two wins out of two in the CI League as well and have got Farmers next week so it would be nice if we can get an away win and make it three from three.’