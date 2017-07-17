facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Spedding's day in the spotlight finally arrives

THE nearly man became the champion at Le Val des Terres as Richard Spedding secured double ‘National’ glory on Saturday.

podium
(Left to right) Darren Warwick, Richard Spedding and Nick Saunders celebrate on the podium. (Picture by Andrew Le Poidevin)

But on a fantastic day for the local Guernsey drivers, he was pushed all the way by Darren Warwick and Nick Saunders, who were both celebrating a double podium finish after a pair of second and third places respectively.

It is believed to be the first time in history that a pair of Sarnians have been on the same podium and to happen twice within the space of three hours means it will be a day not quickly forgotten by the big crowd in attendance.

Ultimately, though, the day belonged to Barnsley-man Spedding.

Despite being a National competitor for years and picking up a series of runner-up trophies, he had never won a round anywhere in the country – until now.

He described the feeling of learning he was a National round winner for the first time, coming after his 27.43sec. effort in the first run-off which was too good for the five drivers that followed him including last man Warwick’s 27.66 and Saunders’ 27.85.

‘It was a similar situation to Wednesday in Jersey where I set a good time but had to wait and on that occasion, Jason [Mourant] went and got me on the last run of the run-off,’ said Spedding.

‘So when I was sat there in my car waiting for Darren to come up, I just had this feeling that on his home hill – one where he has always done exceptionally well – on his birthday, everything would align for him to win.

‘But when the time came up and it was that bit slower than me and I knew I had one, I just can’t describe that feeling – these are the days that you think will never, ever arrive but the reason you traipse up and down the country all year for.

More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.

Comments for: "Spedding's day in the spotlight finally arrives"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.