Spedding's day in the spotlight finally arrives

THE nearly man became the champion at Le Val des Terres as Richard Spedding secured double ‘National’ glory on Saturday.

But on a fantastic day for the local Guernsey drivers, he was pushed all the way by Darren Warwick and Nick Saunders, who were both celebrating a double podium finish after a pair of second and third places respectively.

It is believed to be the first time in history that a pair of Sarnians have been on the same podium and to happen twice within the space of three hours means it will be a day not quickly forgotten by the big crowd in attendance.

Ultimately, though, the day belonged to Barnsley-man Spedding.

Despite being a National competitor for years and picking up a series of runner-up trophies, he had never won a round anywhere in the country – until now.

He described the feeling of learning he was a National round winner for the first time, coming after his 27.43sec. effort in the first run-off which was too good for the five drivers that followed him including last man Warwick’s 27.66 and Saunders’ 27.85.

‘It was a similar situation to Wednesday in Jersey where I set a good time but had to wait and on that occasion, Jason [Mourant] went and got me on the last run of the run-off,’ said Spedding.

‘So when I was sat there in my car waiting for Darren to come up, I just had this feeling that on his home hill – one where he has always done exceptionally well – on his birthday, everything would align for him to win.

‘But when the time came up and it was that bit slower than me and I knew I had one, I just can’t describe that feeling – these are the days that you think will never, ever arrive but the reason you traipse up and down the country all year for.

More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.