Andy's championship lead remains intact

A SOLID performance saw Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell move a step closer to a maiden FIA World Endurance Championship GT title as they consolidated their lead at the weekend.

The Ford pair finished fifth in the fourth round of the season in the six-hour race at the iconic Nurburgring in the Eifel Mountain region of Germany.

As a result, they can enjoy their six-week break until round five of nine in Mexico City in early September, having retained their 10-point lead at the top of the standings.

Priaulx was a satisfied man after a tough race on the 5.14km circuit.

‘Despite the fact that we finished in fifth place, we had a brilliant race in the No. 67 Ford GT,’ he said afterwards.

‘I stayed in for a double stint after starting the race and we made the call to stay on used tyres, which gave us the jump on the sister Ford GT.

‘Harry did a great job in the middle part of the race and if the Porsche hadn’t hit him we would have been 40 seconds up the road and in fourth place.

‘I had a great run again after that and the end result of our efforts today is that we have maintained our lead in the championship.’

With Ford’s sister team finishing sixth in the race, it means that the overall team is also now joint-top along with Ferrari in the Manufacturers Championship, with 135 points apiece.