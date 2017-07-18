Murray moves back north after three years out west

SAM MURRAY has re-signed for a North side that has received a double boost after being drawn at home in next season’s Hampshire Cup first round.

It was January 2014 when Murray – then a teenager and struggling to cement a place in North’s starting team – left his junior club to move out west and sign for Sylvans.

The intervening three-and-a-half years have seen him become arguably the Priaulx League’s star striker and his record of around 60 goals at approximately a goal-a-game backs up that theory.

His best season was in 2014-15 where he netted a league best 25 Priaulx goals among a total of 36 that campaign, while he was also joint-top Priaulx scorer last season with 15.

A return to Northfield has always been mooted and now it has become a reality his new coach William Woodford is delighted at securing the highest-profile local signing of the summer.

One of Murray’s first opportunities to lead the line for North will be at 3pm on Saturday 12 August, when Wessex Premier League outfit Bashley visit for a Hampshire Cup tie.

‘I am absolutely delighted that Muzza has signed because he offers us something that we drastically missed throughout last season,’ said Woodford.

‘He scores plenty of goals, he is powerful, strong, quick, leads the line so well and also defends from the front – he provides us with a different attacking option that we didn’t have.

‘It is a great signing for us.’