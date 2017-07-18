Stokes holds off Blondel’s fightback to retain crown

TEENAGER Jason Stokes survived a brave fightback from Danny Blondel to retain the Men’s Channel Islands title on Sunday.

At Royal Jersey, Stokes had his five-hole lead after 18 holes reduced to just one with three holes to play, before a 30ft birdie putt on the penultimate hole secured him the silverware for the second year running.

The La Moye golfer is the second Jerseyman to win back-to-back CI titles in six years, following Royal Jersey’s Matthew Parkman’s successes in 2012 and 2013.

Yet, had Blondel not had the misfortune to lip out with three putts after lunch, together with missing a 4ft birdie putt at the 32nd hole (the 14th), the match could well have gone to extra holes.

‘Even being five-up after 18 holes I still knew it was going to be tough,’ said Stokes.

‘Danny hit the ball well all day but he did not hole as many putts as I did.’