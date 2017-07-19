Guernsey 2021 Island Games logo launched

THE logo for Guernsey 2021 was launched yesterday evening – with organisers saying it mixed simplicity with versatility to create a ‘memorable’ sight.

With the third Island Games to be held here less than four years away, all bar one of the nine-strong organising committee were in attendance at Beau Sejour to launch the logo.

Dame Mary Perkins is chair of the organising committee and she is highly-confident that everything will be in place a year ahead of the 2021 Games, which run from 3-9 July.

‘The AGM of the IIGA [International Island Games Association] will be held here in 2020, a year before we host, so I have tasked our committee to have everything ready for that date,’ she said.

‘That will happen, everything is progressing well and having been in Gotland [for the 2017 edition], there are certain things I picked up to take into the 2021 Games.

‘One of the big things I learned was about how important it is to get the competitors around the island as seamlessly as possible and also to get islanders involved in the Games so that they are a real part of it.

‘Accommodation is another area we still need to do a bit of work on, but there are enough beds on the island to accommodate all of the visitors, so it is just about talking to all of the hotels and guest houses beforehand.’

The logo has been designed, in consultation with the Guernsey 2021 organising committee, by Mark de la Rue of Specsavers’ Creative Team.

‘We wanted a logo that is bold, memorable, simple and also a bit of fun, all of which are elements we want to carry through to the Games themselves,’ said Amanda Hibbs, the events and communications director of the Guernsey 2021 organising committee.

‘Mark’s design does all of this - the typeface uses the numbers contained in the date 2021 as elements of the Games itself. The ‘twos’ represent athletes (runners in the starting blocks, swimmers, cyclists). The ‘0’ and the ‘1’ represent track, field and pitch events’.

In addition to the main logo, individual logos for each of the 14 sports that will feature in the Games have been designed. These will be used on all signage and promotional activity in the lead up to the Games.