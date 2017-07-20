Priaulx wins appeal and now leads championship

SEBASTIAN PRIAULX is the new points leader in the Ginetta Junior Championship after being reinstated to the results of the Thruxton meeting in May following a successful appeal of his exclusion at the MSA National Court.

At that meeting, the Guernsey driver had secured a pair of pole positions in qualifying before converting them into a fifth place finish and what was a second win of the campaign to that point.

Priaulx was later excluded from the whole race weekend though due to an apparent technical infringement, with him not only losing the championship points he had earnt from the meeting but also incurring a 70 point penalty – the equivalent of two race wins.

The successful appeal and reinstatement of the lost points, coupled with the Guernseyman’s stunning recent run of form that has seen him win four of the last five races, means he now holds a 16-point advantage atop the championship standings.

The next race meeting in the series is at Snetterton on 29-30 July.

‘I’m really pleased that this matter has been resolved and that the correct decision has been made,’ Priaulx said.

‘We can now focus on the job at hand over the remaining five meetings of the season without this issue hanging over us.

‘I’m delighted to have been given back the points we’d earned and heading into the second half of the season in the championship lead is a fantastic boost. We’re now focused on maintaining our current run of form at Snetterton next weekend and beyond.’