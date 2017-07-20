Three debutants on way to South Africa

DECLAN MARTEL, Matt Breban and Ben Fitchet are the three debutants to be named in Guernsey’s squad to attempt promotion from World Cricket League Division Five.

With the official ICC deadline for the 3-9 September tournament in Benoni, South Africa, a fortnight away, island coach Ash Wright has named his 14-man squad now.

Included are Leicestershire county player Will Fazakerley and injured seam bowler Luke Nussbaumer, both of who are yet far from certain of travelling.

But Wright is more than happy with the decision he has made, hailing the selection dilemmas he had which meant leaving out the likes of Zak Damarell and Lucas Barker.

‘It is a very strong squad and one that if we can get promotion this time, would have enough quality to compete at Division Four level,’ said Guernsey’s head of cricket.

‘In any squad I like to have a good mixture of experience and youthfulness, which is what this one has, plus no shortage of quality and options all the way through.

‘Obviously it is disappointing for some of the lads who missed out like Zak, Lucas, [James] Wilkes-Green and Le Mes [Dan Le Messurier], but that just shows the depth we have now.

‘Those lads should still knuckle down because there may still need to be a change depending on Luke’s fitness and Faz’s county commitments, but I do hope this is the 14 that travels.

‘Ultimately, I picked the squad on facts and how they have performed.

‘Our aim is to win the inter-insular [which this squad doubles up for] and get promoted, which is something I am confident we can achieve.’

Guernsey squad

Matt Stokes, Ben Fitchet, Josh Butler, Will Fazakerley, Jason Martin, Tom Nightingale, Ben Ferbrache, Jamie Nussbaumer (captain), David Hooper, Ollie Newey, Matt Breban, Luke Nussbaumer, Declan Martel, Max Ellis.