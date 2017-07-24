Gold for Chalmers on brilliant final day for Guernsey in the Bahamas

TEAM Guernsey are bringing home a gold and a silver medal after a brilliant final day at the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Alastair Chalmers ensured the Sarnians ended on a high with a magnificent victory last night in the 400m hurdles final, clocking a new British under-18 record of 51.22sec. for the gold medal.

That came just a few hours after a sensational ride by cyclist Sam Culverwell earned him silver in the boys’ road race after he had instigated the winning break.