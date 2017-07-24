facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Gold for Chalmers on brilliant final day for Guernsey in the Bahamas

TEAM Guernsey are bringing home a gold and a silver medal after a brilliant final day at the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Ala gold
Guernsey's 400m hurdles gold medallist Alastair Chalmers flanked by England's Seamus Derbyshire and Boltumelo Mayo from South Africa. (Picture from Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association)

Alastair Chalmers ensured the Sarnians ended on a high with a magnificent victory last night in the 400m hurdles final, clocking a new British under-18 record of 51.22sec. for the gold medal.

That came just a few hours after a sensational ride by cyclist Sam Culverwell earned him silver in the boys’ road race after he had instigated the winning break.

