Mace comes close to Queen’s Prize glory

GUERNSEY’S Nick Mace came within a whisker of winning the Queen’s Prize at Bisley, fired over the long ranges of 900 and 1000 yards on Saturday.

None of his fellow competitors in the final ‘Queen’s 100’ had a better score than he did.

Disappointingly, however, he was unable to overcome his three-point deficit in the earlier Queen’s II stage of the prestigious competition.

The eventual winner, Parag Patel, a Surrey doctor, equalled Mace’s score at 900 yards, 74 ex 75. At 1000 yards, Mace beat Patel by a point with a maximum 75.

In Saturday’s pouring rain, it was a magnificent final performance by Mace, but when the counting-out process began, the second stage score weighed heavily against him to give a final position of seventh.