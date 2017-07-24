Toffees triumph again at Mini Soccer Festival

EVERTON maintained their vice-like grip on the BWCI Shield as yet another Guernsey Mini Soccer Festival was won by the visiting Merseysiders yesterday.

Will McNulty’s stunning second-half strike was the difference between the two Premier League academy teams that played out the Footes Lane final, with Southampton on the wrong side of the 1-0 scoreline.

The swerving effort into the top corner was worthy of winning any match and in doing so, it meant an eighth successive success for the young ‘Toffees’.

Indeed, their dominance in this event – where their Year 4s turn out against Guernsey and Jersey players a year older – is such that they have won 11 of the last 12 editions, among a total of 12 wins.