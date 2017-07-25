Friday night's alright for playing, says Bisson

THE previously rare sight of Friday night football under the Corbet Field floodlights will become a much more regular occurrence this coming FNB Priaulx League season.

With the nine-team league season now just over three weeks away, the full fixture list was released yesterday – with the opening game being North v. UCF Sylvans on 16 August.

That will see Sam Murray in the spotlight as he plays for North against the club he has just signed from in that Wednesday night clash at Northfield.

It comes a day after the Martinez Cup encounter between Rovers and Vale Rec, before Rovers then begin their first ever Priaulx League title defence four days later at Sylvans.

Particularly evident on the fixture list – primarily before Christmas – is the number of midweek games being played, as the Guernsey Football League Management look to ‘top-load’ the fixtures to avoid any wet weather.

They have also issued ‘zero tolerance’ on fixture changes, meaning that barring any exceptional circumstances, the draft fixture list should be also be the final one.

It will mean Vale Rec playing six home matches on Friday nights, as well as another on a Saturday tea-time, as their stance has changed under coach Jody Bisson.

‘It is something I was keen to try and do because, from feedback from players, 2pm games on Saturday just aren’t that attractive to play in,’ said Bisson.

‘Plus, we have the problem of not being able to pick most of our talented under-18s players because they generally work all day on a Saturday.’

FNB Priaulx League early fixtures

Wed 16 Aug: North v. UCF Sylvans.

Fri 18 Aug: Rangers v. St Martin’s.

Sat 19 Aug: Bels v. Vale Rec; UCF Sylvans v. Rovers.

Tues 22 Aug: Bels v. Rovers; Manzur v. Rangers.

Wed 23 Aug: St Martin’s v. UCF Sylvans; Vale Rec v. North.

Fri 25 Aug: Bels v. Rangers.

Sat 26 Aug: Alderney v. Rovers; UCF Sylvans v. Manzur; Vale Rec v. St Martin’s.