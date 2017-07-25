Royals unable to dodge inspired visitors from LGM

ANY doubts that La Grande Mare would be a force to be reckoned with in the new Island Team Scratch League have now been well and truly dispelled.

The ‘Douit Dodgers’ nickname might be regarded as little more than a bit of fun, but on the course their players take their games very seriously as Royal Guernsey found to their cost last night at L’Ancresse as the hosts suffered a 15-9 defeat.

It required an outstanding birdie finish from the home side’s first foursome pairing – Sam Le Huray and Sean Mills – to ensure that the Royals even finished that close on a night when the visiting Dodgers captain Dave Jeffery felt 12 points would be an excellent return for his men.

As it turned out, they left with more than that and in pole position to make the final with the only unbeaten record.

RESULTS

Foursomes

Sam Le Huray & Sean Mills (3 points) halved with Wayne Harwood & Chris Walker (3 points); Tom Le Huray & Mick Marley (4 points) beat Wasif Anees & Louis Sheppard (2 points) 3 & 1.

Singles

Jeremy Nicolle (0 points) lost to Dave Jeffery (5 points) 6 & 5; Daniel Griggs (2 points) lost to CJ Elmy (5 points) 1 down

Rocque Balan Royals 9, La Grande Mare Douit Dodgers 15.