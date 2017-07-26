Captain Katie turns the screw and Jersey subside

KATIE WATSON produced a match-winning captain’s spell with the ball as Guernsey claimed their maiden women’s inter-insular victory at the KGV yesterday.

The final 23-run margin of victory, as Jersey collapsed to 100 all out chasing Guernsey’s total of 123, made it look fairly comfortable for the hosts.

But less than half-an-hour earlier it had been the visitors looking on course for another victory, as they were ahead of the required run rate and had wickets in hand.

And with opener Charlize Miles playing a gem of an innings as she raced along to 42, it looked as though she would be the Caesarean winning heroine.

However, Watson introduced herself and picked up the huge wicket of Miles – who was the one player on either side who played with real fluency – and tightened the screw with a line that was straight and a length that gave no room for manoeuvre.

When she finished her spell of 3 for 9, Jersey were never likely to then successfully knock off the remaining 40 runs from just four remaining overs – and did not.