'Faz' released to play for Guernsey

WILL FAZAKERLEY has boosted Guernsey’s hopes of inter-insular glory and World Cricket League Division Five promotion by being made available to play by Leicestershire.

Even after being named in coach Ash Wright’s squad of 14 for the September tournament, the involvement of the in-form 19-year-old all-rounder was still dependent on his county commitments.

It was a decision that Wright had been expecting to be waiting on until at least next month, but it was decided on Tuesday night that Fazakerley will be released for the fixtures.

Guernsey captain Jamie Nussbaumer confirmed the news yesterday and knows that his side are a far stronger one for having the teenager included.

‘Leicestershire have released Faz for both the Jersey game and then the World Cricket League campaign in South Africa, which is fantastic news,’ he said.

‘It is a massive boost for us because in all likelihood, he will bat at No. 4 for us and to have somebody in that position who is scoring lots of second XI county runs is great.

‘And he is a wicket-taking option with the ball, which provides us with great balance and had he not been available, it would have left a big gap for us to fill.

‘It is a big boost for us.’