Priaulx still in charge after tough weekend

AFTER what he described as a ‘rollercoaster’ weekend in front of the ITV4 cameras at Snetterton, Sebastian Priaulx is still sitting pretty at the top of the 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship standings.

But after a brilliant run of form and a sequence of wins, it was anything but easy for the 1st Central racing driver, who only made the podium once in three starts with seventh, third and eighth place finishes in the triple-header.

Neverthless, he takes an 18-point advantage into the championship’s annual trip north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland in two weeks’ time.

‘It’s been a rollercoaster weekend for us, with plenty of ups and downs across all three races,’ said Priaulx.

‘We leave the meeting with almost the same points lead as which we entered it, which is good.’