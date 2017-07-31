Royal Guernsey shoot down the big guns of La Moye

ROYAL GUERNSEY made the most of their home advantage in some style as they overcame a strong La Moye side yesterday in the Channel Islands final of the 2017 Hampshire Sevens.

Not one of Tom Le Huray’s team were beaten around their home track as they moved to within one victory of finals day thanks to a 6-1 success that even surprised the RGGC first-team captain.

‘I was not expecting that – with their strong team I thought it would be a really tight match,’ said Le Huray.

‘But the boys did well and even with a few down at one stage, to battle back and not lose a single match is really top stuff from our guys.’

In a metaphorical sense – although certainly not a literal one as he played himself as the anchor man in the last rubber out on the course – Le Huray led by example with a highly impressive win over plus-handicapper Richard Ramskill that proved to be the decisive fourth point for the Royal.

RESULTS

(Royal Guernsey names first)

Sam Le Huray (4 handicap) beat Jason Stokes (+3) 5 & 3; Emile Thompson (3) beat Chris Davey (6) 4 & 2; Shaun McDade (5) beat Simon Allchin (2) 2 & 1; Jeremy Nicolle (1) beat Andy Boxall (3) 2 & 1; David Robinson (5) halved with Kalem Sunter (1); Sean Mills (2) halved with Jeremy Phillips (0); Tom Le Huray (2) beat Richard Ramskill (+1) 6 & 4.

Royal Guernsey 6, La Moye 1.