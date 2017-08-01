Record-breaker Tostevin is British champion

TATIANA TOSTEVIN broke her own island long course record in winning 50m backstroke gold at the 2017 British Summer Championships held at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

After her recent success at the Commonwealth Youth Games, the Beau Sejour Barracuda was representing Millfield School in the 13/14 age group in Sheffield where she went into the final ranked second behind Chiara Tommasello of City of Manchester Aquatics with a time of 30.37.

Tostevin knew she had to improve on this time to take gold and this she did in style, touching ahead of Tommasello with a PB of 30.05, which beat her week-old island long course mark in the Bahamas.

Her performance was again inside the B standard for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

At the Sheffield event, and competing in the Open section, Miles Munro made the final of the 50 freestyle where he was sixth overall with a time of 22.79, just outside the A qualifying standard for the Commonwealths.