September's World Championships in Guernsey cancelled

THE two World Championship events scheduled to be hosted by Guernsey next month have been called due to a 'lack of entries', it has been announced.

Organisation for the week-long event – all due to be held concurrently between 3 and 10 September in St Peter Port – have been going on for the last year.

However, each of the 3A and 3B World Championships, as well as the Class V24 European Championship, have now been cancelled.

'The GPA Worlds organising committee and race committee are extremely disappointed and saddened to announce the cancellation of the UIM World Championships Class 3A & 3B and the UIM European Championship Class V24 in Guernsey in September 2017,' a statement read from the Guernsey Powerboat Association.

'Guernsey has a long history of organising and running excellent international and local powerboat racing, [but] sadly, Guernsey has been badly affected by factors outside of its control and the lack of UK entries has decimated the fleet for the event.'