'Count us in,' say the footballers

GUERNSEY are set to be represented in at least one of the planned ‘alternative Island Games’ events being pencilled in for the summer of 2019 – most likely football.

Because of the smaller-sized nature of the official Island Games being hosted that year by Gibraltar, several sports did not make the cut and will miss this particular Games cycle.

However, at least three of them – football, volleyball and archery – are looking at the possibility of having ‘satellite’ events that summer, with different islands hosting each.

And while the chances of volleyball in Greenland and archery in the Faroe Islands are far from guaranteed due to prohibitive travel costs, football is almost certain to have a competition.

Ynys Mon mooted the idea of hosting a football-only event as long ago as 2015 and they say plans for two summers hence are fast taking shape.

Should they materialise, then Guernsey has every intention of sending a team to the Welsh island, which is also commonly known as Anglesey.

‘It may not necessarily be with me as coach, because a coach for the Island Games moving forward has yet to be named, but we will definitely send a team if an event is held,’ said current Guernsey coach Steve Sharman.

‘The Island Games is a tournament that is aspirational for our young footballers and after the gold medal in Jersey and the bronze in Gotland, the benefits of the competition are clear.’