Nightingale smashes PB to qualify for Worlds

TRIATHLETE Andrea Nightingale has smashed her personal best to qualify for the sport’s world championships in her age group – alongside securing her place in two other global events.

Riding at speeds of up to 47mph, she knocked seven minutes off her personal best for the triathlon and crossed the line in third place at a UK qualifying event at Arundel Castle in the South Downs National Park.

It means Nightingale, who is supported by Ravenscroft, has qualified for the Age Group World Standard (Olympic) Distance Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam in the Netherlands next month.

That is in addition to qualifying for the 97km (60.2m) road race at the Age Group World Cycling Championships in Albi, France, later this month.

It’s a double feat she also achieved last year, but has now been bettered by securing a place in the 22.5km individual time trial at the World Cycling Championships.

‘I was on a mission to claim my spot for the triathlon in Holland, after coming seventh in a qualifier in Ripon,’ said the 55-year-old mother of talented island sportsmen Olly and Tom.

‘My goal was to beat two hours and 42 minutes, so I was chuffed to cross the line in third in two hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds in Arundel.’