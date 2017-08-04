Close battle expected in re-arranged Sark to Jersey

GUERNSEY could be missing one or two big names, but hopes are still high of challenging for overall glory at tomorrow’s re-arranged Sark to Jersey race.

GUERNSEY could be missing one or two big names, but hopes are still high of challenging for overall glory at tomorrow’s re-arranged Sark to Jersey race.

Strong winds put paid to the first attempt a fortnight ago, but despite ‘border line’ conditions this time, it is hoped that it takes place at the second attempt.

Guernsey Rowing Club vice-captain Chris McClean believes that it could well play into the hands of our rowers if the conditions are choppy out at sea.

‘It is looking borderline at the moment but the forecast is okay, so I would hope it is run and, unless it suddenly worsens, I would think it will be,’ he said.

‘The race is quite often rough for the first half and then calmer in the second half, but if it is rough, then it could suit our crews better because they are used to rowing in rougher seas.’

Either way, there will definitely be no Joe Paul on the start line because of injury and although the big name pairs crew of Simon Johns and Paul Isaacs are on the entry list, their participation is also in doubt.

‘Simon is carrying an injury at the moment so I am not 100 per cent sure if he will be racing and, if he doesn’t, I don’t think Paul will either because they have been racing as a pair all season,’ continued McClean.

‘I would say that Jersey are big favourites to have the first boat past the line this year because they are stronger than us in the men’s fours, while our strength is the mixed fours and men’s pairs.

‘But I still think that the overall trophy will be very close and there could only be the odd finishing position in it here and there.’