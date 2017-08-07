Griffins one win away from history

GRIFFINS are on the brink of their maiden Channel Islands League title after routing OVs by 10 wickets in double-quick time on Saturday.

Deprived of their island players because of Jersey representative commitments, an under-strength OVs had no answer to the home side’s impressive bowling attack at the KGV.

Slumping to 81 all out, the title hopes of the side who had begun the day as league leaders were all but over and so it proved, as Griffins knocked the runs off inside of 15 overs without losing a wicket.

Ben Fitchet smashed his way to an unbeaten half-century, but it was Luke Le Tissier who was the star of the show as his bowling figures of 4 for 11 helped rip OVs apart.

Griffins are now top going into Saturday’s final round of fixtures when they travel to St Ouen Springfield, who lost at home to Cobo, who still harbour their own title ambitions.