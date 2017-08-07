Knights too hot to handle

DONCASTER KNIGHTS showed their championship class as they treated the Footes Lane crowd to a 15-try display on Saturday afternoon.

The gallant Guernsey Raiders played their full part in giving their illustrious guests just the sort of pre-season test Clive Griffiths was looking for on a day when the result was insignificant but the performances left both camps with plenty to be positive about.

‘Today we showed what we are trying to do. When you have got pace in abundance and the ability to offload and support the ball carrier, that’s the game I want to play,’ said the Knights director of rugby Griffiths.

‘Let’s be honest, it should be that sort of result, no disrespect to Guernsey. When we broke we finished it off nine times out of 10 and that’s because of the extra fitness and pace and from training full-time – that’s what’s going to happen.

‘But Guernsey tried all the way to the end and, to be fair, they won some big moments.’

Certainly the Raiders can be proud of what they showed against a professional side still four weeks short of their opening league game.