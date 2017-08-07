Perkins shows Le Tissier the way

MATT LE TISSIER did not have half as much fun as he had hoped, but young Trystan Perkins fairly revelled in the stiff breezes to take the top prize at Saturday’s big Appleby L’Ancresse Open.

It is 14 years since the Southampton footballing legend won the Open and he was nowhere near repeating the trick this time around, signing for a nett 82, a full 13 shots behind the new young champion.

‘Le God’ could not produce any miracles on a tough day for everyone.

Three double bogeys on the front nine really hurt the four handicap from Stoneham and his round hit a new low with a quadruple eight on 11.

No such issues for five handicap Perkins.

The youngster, who has been playing university golf in the USA, was quite superb.

From a late morning tee-off time, he was out in level-par gross and, barring a double at the long 14th, he held his game together admirably on the inward half and finished three-three.

It was enough to stave off the challenge of the three men to finish on 70 – Stuart Litchfield, Sam Le Huray and Mike Hamon – and scratch winner, Danny Blondel, who returned a gross 70.