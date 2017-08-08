Guernsey could have own sports lottery

GUERNSEY is in line to have its own sports lottery.

Outgoing Guernsey Sports Commission chairman Martin Belcher is to project manage the idea which, he hopes, will provide a significant financial windfall for island sport at a time when it is feeling the pinch.

If all goes well, he says, the inaugural lottery could be launched in the summer of 2018.

Belcher, who has stepped down as GSC chairman due to ill-health, explained how it both might work and how the idea has been developed.

‘David Piesing [from cricket] spoke to me with my rugby [Guernsey Rugby Association] hat on and said that we were all in the same boat, we all know we are and it started in response to a letter from the Guernsey Sports Commission reducing the funding for Guernsey Sports Development officers.

‘We had a brainstorming session about what we could do and what we both agreed was that the only logical way forward was to have a sports lottery and we started to move that forward when lo and behold Jersey announced one themselves.

‘But I think that they have is actually helpful to us.

‘At this stage we have two sports that would like to push forward the idea of a sports lottery, which is rugby and cricket.

‘What we want to do is to say very much that it is open to everybody.

‘I’ve got my long list of 20 sports which over the next couple of weeks I will be talking to do gauge interest.

Jersey are saying anybody can be involved but their payout will be linked to the amounts they [individual sports] sell.

‘On that basis it should be open to everybody.

‘What we are not sure of as Guernsey is significantly smaller than Jersey is whether sports is enough by itself or whether we should potentially involve the arts. In my mind why not?’