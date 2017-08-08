La Grande Mare upset L'Ancresse to make final

THE Douit Dodgers have booked their place in the inaugural Island Team Scratch League final.

For the second time in this new competition, the La Grande Mare team have ventured north and caused an upset by beating a side packed with island talent on their home course.

First it was the Royals, yesterday it was L’Ancresse Martellos as Dave Jeffery’s Dodgers edged a tight match 12-8 to return to the top of the table.

Having now completed their round-robin programme, La Grande Mare can be overtaken by one of the two northern clubs – who still have to face each other one more time – but not both.

The Royals would have to claim 11 points from their final match with the Martellos to take top spot and earn the right to host the final, while L’Ancresse need to beat their neighbours by a margin of at least 14 points to finish above them.

RESULTS

(L’Ancresse names first)

Foursomes

Danny Bisson & Danny Blondel (5 points) beat Paul Cosnett & Chris Walker (0 points) 5 & 4; Mick Hamon & Jason Savident (0 points) lost to Dave Jeffery & CJ Elmy (4 points) 3 & 1.

Singles

Steve Mahy (2 points) halved with Wasif Anees (4 points); Jamie Blondel (1 point) lost to Wayne Harwood (4 points) 1 down.

L’Ancresse Martellos 8, LGM Douit Dodgers 12.

Standings: 1, LGM Douit Dodgers 49 points; 2, Rocque Balan Royals 39; 3, L’Ancresse Martellos 26.