Griffins closing in on their own Grand Slam

IT’S three down, one to go for Griffins in their quest for a clean sweep of trophies.

Tom Kirk’s men eased to a comfortable 30-run win over Cobo at Port Soif last night to retain their Evening League Premier crown with two games to spare and make it a domestic double of league titles to add to their knockout success from earlier in the summer.

Now they can turn their focus to the finale of the Channel Islands League this weekend when victory at FB Fields over St Ouen Springfield would complete the clean sweep.

‘We are three quarters of the way to where we want to be,’ said Kirk while gleefully holding onto the Rozel Shield.

‘We have one big, massive game on Saturday when, hopefully, we can finish on the right note.’