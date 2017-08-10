Seb heads to Scotland for double-header weekend

SEB PRIAULX returns to a happy hunting ground this weekend as he aims to extend his lead in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

The series makes its annual trip to Scotland for two races at Knockhill with the Guernsey driver having maintained his position at the top of the standings last time out at Snetterton although the top five in the race for the title closed up in the points.

While JHR Developments teammates Priaulx and Tom Gamble remain the two to beat, the chasing pack of Kiern Jewiss, Daniel Harper and Tom Wood all gained ground at Snetterton – Harper and Wood sharing the wins while Jewiss carded a podium double.

Priaulx showed all his fighting qualities to overcome contact and salvage a podium finish as well as two more top-eight placings, which saw him build his lead over Gamble, who also suffered from being on the receiving end of contact, to 17 points.