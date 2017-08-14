Calculators settle tense four-way tie for the title

PENS, paper and calculators proved almost as important as bats, balls and stumps as the PraxisIFM CI League came to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday.

Perhaps the most exciting outcome was also the one most dreaded by the organisers as the final round of results left four teams all tied on eight points apiece, meaning the title came down to net run-rate.

A period of frantic calculations once all scores from across three grounds – two in Jersey and the College Field here – had been submitted revealed that Farmer-Caesareans had, just, pipped the others to the post.

Such was the closeness of the outcome – the new champions edging out second-placed Cobo by just 0.05 on NRR – that just one boundary here or another over there could have swung the title race in someone else’s direction.

But the biggest ‘what if?’ came in Farmers-Caesareans’ match with Wanderers Irregulars at the College Field.

The Jersey side were always in control having posted 211 from their reduced 42 overs and once they started making inroads into the home side’s batting order, there was only ever going to be one winner.

But, crucially, Wanderers Irregulars were a man short when it came to their turn to bat, with Ant Stokes having been taken for a precautionary X-ray on a hand injury sustained while fielding.

Had he been able to return to the field a little bit quicker and possibly made just half-a-dozen runs in an over or two, he would have surely been guest of honour at Cobo’s 60th anniversary celebrations later this year.

As it was, though, he trudged up the stairs of the College Field pavilion with his match having finished and with Dave Piesing and others already doing the maths to decide who had triumphed.