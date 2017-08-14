Green Lions roar into life

‘YOU’RE lucky to have Ross Allen’ said beaten East Grinstead manager Matt Longhurst after seeing the island’s modern great hit a double and lay on a superb assist for two-goal Dave Rihoy on an opening day win for the Green Lions on Saturday.

Allen was inspiring and the new-look limey Lions effervescent as they recovered from the shock of going behind to a third minute goal to post a deserved 4-2 victory that will send them to Lewes on Wednesday in good heart.

Both skipper Geall, culpable for both East Grinstead goals, and manager Tony Vance, delighted in the win.

‘I guess any win is a good win but we made hard work of it a little bit,’ said Vance.

‘We switched off for the second goal which was really disappointing and the first goal was weak.

‘When you give cheap goals away like that away, you end up getting nothing for your good play, but our movement was really good and that’s why we picked the team we did.’

Skipper Geall was somewhat bashful in the tunnel as he looked back on a good victory and a couple of bad mistakes from himself.

‘We created our own problems. There were a couple of individual mistakes, mainly mine, and as a coaching team you cannot really legislate for that, but in the second half I thought we were really comfortable and there were a couple of really good finishes.’