Eggo's out but Vaudin is back

IF GUERNSEY are to regain the Inter-Insular Challenge Trophy, they will have to do so without Bobby Eggo.

The 11-time island champion and former Walker Cup player made himself unavailable for selection for the clash with Jersey at L’Ancresse on 9-10 September, the end of a week in which he has Hampshire senior team commitments and will also miss the seniors inter-insular for over-55s at La Moye.

However, one man who will play in both is the 2017 Royal Guernsey club captain Nigel Vaudin.

He has been rewarded for some excellent form this season, including reaching the Island Championship final, by a recall to the Guernsey side.

Vaudin is one of four changes to the side who lost last year at Grouville, with Jamie Blondel, Danny Bisson and Jeremy Nicolle also forcing their way back in.

Those to miss out from 2016 along with Eggo are Sean Mills, Wayne Moore and Tom Pattimore, who was a last-minute replacement for Sam Le Huray.

The injured Jack Mitchell was not available for selection along with Pattimore and CJ Elmy.

Guernsey team

Danny Bisson, Danny Blondel, Jamie Blondel, Andy Eggo, Daniel Griggs, Tom Le Huray, Steve Mahy, Mick Marley, Jeremy Nicolle, Nigel Vaudin.