Granite Man organisers digging ever so deep

THERE’S a big new twist to the Guernsey Triathlon Club’s biennial Granite Man Triathlon.

Next month’s Granite Man Triathlon will truly live up to its name as the run leg will now take competitors down into the Ronez Quarry at Les Vardes. Pictured, left to right, in the quarry are triathletes Steve Roussel, who is also a Ronez director, Phil Roussel and Russ Smith. (Picture by Steve Sarre)

When it returns on Sunday 3 September, thanks to extra support from Ronez, it goes below sea level and into the island’s only working quarry.

The prestigious triathlon event comprises a 1,800 metre swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a half marathon run, but this time the run includes a loop of Ronez’s award-winning nature trail, then a full descent and ascent inside the workings of the quarry, 45 metres below sea level.

The idea was prompted by a walk around the quarry and a chat with Ronez director Steve Roussel, himself a triathlete.

‘This adds a new twist to the name of our Granite Man event,’ said club president Mark Naftel.

