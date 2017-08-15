Granite Man organisers digging ever so deep

THERE’S a big new twist to the Guernsey Triathlon Club’s biennial Granite Man Triathlon.

When it returns on Sunday 3 September, thanks to extra support from Ronez, it goes below sea level and into the island’s only working quarry.

The prestigious triathlon event comprises a 1,800 metre swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a half marathon run, but this time the run includes a loop of Ronez’s award-winning nature trail, then a full descent and ascent inside the workings of the quarry, 45 metres below sea level.

The idea was prompted by a walk around the quarry and a chat with Ronez director Steve Roussel, himself a triathlete.

‘This adds a new twist to the name of our Granite Man event,’ said club president Mark Naftel.