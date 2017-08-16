'It'll be a tough test at Lewes'

CONFIDENCE is high in the Guernsey FC camp that they can pick up a notable scalp tonight as their Bostik South hopes face an early acid test at Lewes.

A 90th-minute strike meant a winning 1-0 start at Herne Bay at the weekend for Lewes, who are strongly fancied to improve on last season’s ninth-place finish by challenging for promotion this time.

Although GFC go into the game off the back of their own impressive 4-2 win over East Grinstead, manager Tony Vance is well aware this is a step up.

‘There is likely to be a significant difference between the two sides, in terms of their budgets and, because of that, the way they play and the test they will provide,’ he said.

‘Away from home at a side who are likely to be in and around the promotion mix, in midweek, is a really tough test but if we can apply a similar methodology to Saturday, then we have a chance of a result.

‘The confidence and belief is certainly there within our group that we go there believing we can pick up a positive result – either a draw or a win – rather than just hoping.’

Those hopes of picking up that rare midweek away win are boosted as a strong squad travels tonight, with Dave Rihoy and Tom de la Mare the only outfield starters from the weekend not able to travel.

GFC squad

Tom Le Tissier, Jordan Kelly, Keanu Marsh, Simon Geall, Sam Cochrane, Angus Mackay, Jamie Dodd, Harry Tobin, Tom Dodds, Charlton Gauvain, Seb Skillen, Craig Young, Matt Loaring, Paris Pereira, Ross Allen.