Rovers beat Vale Rec to lift Martinez Cup

AN UNLIKELY match-winner he may have been, but Ben Le Tocq hit as sweet a volley as will be struck all season to win the Martinez Cup last night.

Having got off to the worst possible start by conceding within the opening two minutes, Rovers showed the confidence of Priaulx League champions to come from behind and edge past Guernsey FA Cup holders Vale Rec 2-1 to claim the first official silverware of the GFA season at Northfield.

As curtain-raisers go, this one was a thoroughly decent, highly competitive contest and suggested that there is plenty to look forward to in the new top-flight campaign that gets under way at the same venue this evening.

Both sides put together some impressive passing moves, particularly on the counter-attack, even if the final pass often left something to be desired.

Rec will feel they at least deserved to take the match to a shoot-out to decide the destination of the cup, but Rovers soaked up the late pressure admirably and there can be no denying the quality of Le Tocq's strike that earned them the spoils after Blair Howitt had equalised Zac Felbabel's opener in the first half.