Green Lions unable to make chance count

THEY slipped to an away defeat again last night, but Matt Loaring believes there is plenty of reasons for Guernsey FC to remain optimistic.

Alex Malins’ goal on the stroke of half-time proved the difference as 10-man Lewes edged out the Green Lions 1-0 at the Dripping Pan in their first away trip of this Bostik South campaign.

Despite having a man advantage for the final quarter after James Hammond’s red card for a high tackle on Seb Skillen, the visitors could not convert any of several chances created.

Their cause was not helped by injuries to Keanu Marsh, Ross Allen and Charlton Gauvain, but experienced forward Loaring knows it was still one that got away.

‘I really felt like we could have got something from this game and it is encouraging that we have more than matched a team who will be right up there,’ he said.