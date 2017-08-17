Priaulx's late switch

WITH his own team suspended, Sebastian Priaulx will complete his Ginetta Junior Championship title bid in new colours.

The 16-year-old will compete with HHC Motorsport in the remaining three rounds following a ruling by Ginetta to suspend his now former team, JHR Developments.

Ginetta are launching an investigation into the conduct of the team and their employees following the recent situation surrounding the exclusion of Priaulx and two of his team-mates from the Thruxton meeting, later successfully appealed.

Priaulx himself is not subject to any investigation and Ginetta have confirmed that the inquiry into the team will have no retrospective impact on the drivers, with their championship points being honoured. But the good news is that Priaulx was able to change teams.