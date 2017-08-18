Vance confident that Guernsey FC away wins will come this season

COACH and key player both agree it is a different Guernsey FC this season as they came close to upsetting Lewes on their own patch in midweek.

COACH and key player both agree it is a different Guernsey FC this season as they came close to upsetting Lewes on their own patch in midweek.

Although the Green Lions lost 1-0 at the Dripping Pan through a goal on the stroke of half-time, manager Tony Vance was full of positives from his side’s performance.

‘There have been a lot of times in the last couple of years, particularly away from home, that I have been searching for positives from a really negative situation,’ he said.

‘But things look different at the moment, we are going to away games like this genuinely believing we can win and have a go at teams, instead of just trying to sit back and soak up pressure.

‘If we can turn in performances like that regularly away throughout the season, then I am confident that we will be able to pick up some regular wins and have a decent season.'

Tthe optimism from the coach has been coupled with that from striker Matt Loaring, who believes a push for a play-off spot – meaning a top-six finish – is a genuine possibility.

‘It is still very early days, but the way we have played in the two games so far mean that we should be aiming for a play-off spot and it is hopefully possible,’ he said.