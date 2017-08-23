Bad luck for one Luke, good for another

IT IS out with one Luke but in with another, with the younger of the Nussbaumer brothers now ruled out of Saturday’s inter-insular and also the World Cricket League.

Injuries have finally got the better of the seamer and he has withdrawn from the squad, to be replaced with in-form spinner Luke Le Tissier.

Still only 21, Le Tissier played in the WCL Division Five campaign as a teenager back at the start of 2014 but has barely featured at senior island level since.

Guernsey coach Ash Wright confirmed the change yesterday.

‘I am desperately disappointed for Luke [Nussbaumer] because he has done everything he can to get fit, but it just hasn’t happened and he has had to withdraw,’ he said.

‘The reason we gave him so long to try and get right is because he has that X-factor as a bowler and he is a proven match-winner, but ultimately, this decision had to be made.

‘In terms of bringing in Luke Le Tiss, we have chosen somebody who has been in exceptional form locally this season and it is important that is rewarded.

‘To be honest, the only reason he wasn’t really considered when we picked the initial squad was because he was injured last summer and winter, but he has come back, proved his fitness after his [hip] operation and taken plenty of wickets.’